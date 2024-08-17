US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

USFD stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

