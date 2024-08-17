UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 495,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,271. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

