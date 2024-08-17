UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
UTime Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 495,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,271. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
UTime Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UTime
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.