Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.