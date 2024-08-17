Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.