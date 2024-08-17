Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $38.08 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.