Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

