Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $74.12 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.