Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $169.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

