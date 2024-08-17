Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 958 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $334.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $311.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.