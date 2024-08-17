Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $337.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

