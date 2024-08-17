Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 261 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

