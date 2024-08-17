Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

