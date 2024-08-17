Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

