Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.82. 5,669,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

