Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 274.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

