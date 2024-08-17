Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $244.20. 30,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $250.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.