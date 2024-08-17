Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 247,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,788. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

