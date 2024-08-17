Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VTWG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.19. 21,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $211.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
