Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTWG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.19. 21,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $211.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.11.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

