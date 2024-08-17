Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

