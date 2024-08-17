Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 548,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

