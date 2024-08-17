Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 706,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

VRNOF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

