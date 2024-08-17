Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
Shares of VWDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
