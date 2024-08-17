Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of VWDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

