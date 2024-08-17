Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells $55,947,695.80 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viasat Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Viasat

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,806,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viasat by 259.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.