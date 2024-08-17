Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. 83,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 234,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

