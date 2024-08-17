Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

