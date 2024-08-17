Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.26. 302,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,290,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

