Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

