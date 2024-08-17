Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE V traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.59.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
