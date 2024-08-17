Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.50

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 301741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at $343,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

