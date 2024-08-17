VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

VNET Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 245,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,582. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

