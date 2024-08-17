W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 764,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

