Wabash National Co. (WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Wabash National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.4 %

WNC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,507. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

