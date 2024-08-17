Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,752,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

