Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 2.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35. Approximately 3,089,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,629,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

The company has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

