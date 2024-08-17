Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.19 million and $785,174.86 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,168,976 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

