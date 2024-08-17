WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading Down 0%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 9,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.