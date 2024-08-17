WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 0.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.90 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.93 ($2.12). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.94 ($2.13).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

