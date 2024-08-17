WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,881 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF comprises 2.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,991,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

Shares of GRPM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. 24,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,016. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

