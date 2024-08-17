WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

