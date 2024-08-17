WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock remained flat at $127.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,086. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
