WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $827.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

