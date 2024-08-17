WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 145,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.