WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Sykon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.67. 64,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,261. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

