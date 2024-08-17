WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.