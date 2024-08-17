WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,866,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 363,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

