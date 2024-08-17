WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,635. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.