WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 121,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 599,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 448,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

