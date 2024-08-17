Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

FENC stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.