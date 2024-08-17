Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Strong-Buy

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $240.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

