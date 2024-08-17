Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,496,000 after acquiring an additional 219,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,668,000 after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

